Milton Keynes girl denied school place despite being a genius

A girl who was REFUSED her first choice of secondary school has emerged as one of the brightest children in the world.

Two Mile Ash pupil Mia Golosino had set her heart on going to Aylesbury High grammar school in September.

She sat the 11-plus privately but, despite passing with flying colours, she was turned down for the grammar school when allocation letters were sent out earlier this year.

Mia’s parents, IT manager Jose and full-time mum Mary, arranged for their daughter to sit a Mensa test to help them appeal the decision.

“We were amazed to find she scored the highest possible mark of 162 – more than Albert Einstein!” said dad Jose.

“This puts her in the top one per cent of the population with high IQ.”

Delighted Mia has now been snapped up for a place at the Royal Latin grammar school in Buckingham.

Meanwhile Jose and Mary, who live in Wolverton after uprooting from the Philippines 10 years ago, have asked for Mia’s story to be shared to give hope to other youngsters.

We thought it might inspire other families whose kids did not get into their preferred school,” said Jose.

He said Mia prepared for the IQ test by playing the Mensa app on her phone.

“The day before, she was told to tidy up the kitchen, play with her three-year-old sister Macy, and help her mum sort things for the new baby, which is due any time now. It was just a normal day.”

Mia, a keen swimmer and ballet dancer, hopes to be a judge when she grows up.

Jose continued: “Mia scored 162 on the Mensa Cattell 111 B scale. We read that Albert Einstein scored 160. Now we are teasing her about it!

“We are also saying she must believe in herself, whichever school she goes too.”

Mia is currently in Year 6 at Two Mile Ash Primary School. Her teachers there were very helpful in supporting the family with their school place appeal.

The Royal Latin is a 20 minute drive from the Golosinos’ home in Wolverton. “It’s actually closer than Aylesbury, which was the first choice,” said dad Jose.

162 is the highest score it is possible to achieve from Mensa. Mia outsmarted the famous scientist Stephen Hawking, who is said to have achieved a score of 160.