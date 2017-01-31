Milton Keynes girl Martyna is on song

Milton Keynes girl Martyna Wren has already enjoyed success with her music - she has performed at The Royal Albert Hall and Cadogan Hall, and enjoyed support slots with artists including Paul Carrack and Jools Holland.

Now Martyna has won the National songwriters competition through the UK Americana Association for her track ‘Coming Up For Air’.

Her prize? A songwriting workshop with twice Grammy Nominated Beth Nielsen Chapman, and celebrated artists Graham Gouldman (10cc), Angaleena Presley and Glen Phillips.

Martyna is currently busy writing material for her new solo album, and in talks with a top American production company.