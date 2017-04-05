Milton Keynes grandmother was due to fly in helicopter that crashed

A grandmother from Bletchley who lost three sons in the helicopter tragedy in Snowdonia, was due to fly on the aircraft.

Brothers Kevin, Donald and Barry Burke were killed in the accident as they flew to Ireland last week.

The wreckage was recovered from the Rhinog Mountains on Monday.

Kevin’s wife Ruth and Donald’s wife Sharon were also killed in the crash.

Donald and Sharon Burke’s daughter Olivia paid tribute and said: “Our family has changed within the space of a day.

“They were taken far too soon and it’s hard for us to understand why such a tragedy would happen to the best type of people, who were so selfless and genuine to everyone they met.

“They embodied every attribute of an amazing parent, sibling, child and friend. That will never be forgotten and will only make us aspire to do them proud.

“We would appreciate if everyone could respect our wishes to be left alone and allow us the time to come to terms with the events of the last few days, through the support of our family and friends.”

Chief Inspector Richie Green added: “I am very grateful for the continued patience and understanding of the public as we bring this complex and difficult stage of the investigation to a close.

“North Wales Police and Thames Valley Police continue to support family members and they asked for the following tributes and photographs to be shared. Our thoughts remain with them.”

Millionaire businessman Kevin Burke owned two helicopters at his country mansion and was a highly experienced pilot, say friends.

He was best known in Milton Keynes as boss of Tubular Erectors Ltd, a steel fabricator company in Bletchley’s Sinclair Court.

The company helped build the complex steel roofing structure at the Stadium MK.

Mr Burke was also director of TE Design and Build Ltd, Ecocommercial Ltd and Jacqueline Loftus Ltd.

He had set up several other companies over the years with his accountant Momcilo Novakovic.

His brother Barry Burke was former director of some of these companies.

Mr Burke, who went to Lord Grey School, was a previous member of Hulcote and Salford parish council.