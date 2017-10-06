Milton Keynes’ Hollywood Bowl is officially the ‘lucky bowling centre’a

Sally Bamford has won the trip of a lifetime for her and her family to Hollywood Los Angeles, courtesy of the glittering neighbourhood’s UK namesake, Hollywood Bowl.

The mother of two entered on a whim after one of the managers of the Milton Keynes centre mentioned that the previous winner had entered there last year too, despite the fact that the competition runs in all 58 of Hollywood Bowl’s centres nationwide over the six week summer holidays.

She was shocked to receive a phone call to let her know she’d won the Hollywood holiday for her, her husband David and their two children.

After stopping by the centre for a game of bowling with close friends this summer, she was approached about the competition.

Sally said: “The manager came over and told us that this was the centre that the last winner had entered at, and how lucky would it be for lightening to strike twice! I thought, well, you have to be in it to win it!”

“I filled in the application over coffee with a friend as the kids bowled, but I honestly didn’t think I had any chance of winning.

“When I got the phone call, I genuinely thought it couldn’t be true– it wasn’t until I received an email to confirm that it really began to sink in.”

Hollywood Bowl’s Milton Keynes centre manager, Dan Brothers, said: “We just can’t believe the chances of two winners in two years! We’re dubbing ourselves ‘the lucky bowling centre’ – it will be interesting to see if we can make it three years in a row in 2018!”

For Sally’s children Jack (13) and Martha (9), it will be their first visit to Los Angeles.

Sally said: “I’m so excited for my kids to visit such an incredible part of America - with all the glitz and glamour. They can’t wait for the theme parks, while I’m just desperate for some sunshine!”

Sally and her family will jet off during May half-term next year and will be treated to return flights and accommodation for five nights.