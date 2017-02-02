Milton Keynes Hospital pays tribute to Baroness Wall

Milton Keynes Hospital has paid tribute following the death of their chairman, Baroness Margaret Wall of New Barnet.

Baroness Wall joined the Trust in July 2014 as chairman of the board of directors and council of governors.

Paying tribute to Baroness Wall, chief executive Joe Harrison, said: “Margaret was an extraordinary chairman, a passionate supporter of the NHS, a fierce advocate for patients and a warm, generous, effervescent presence known and loved throughout the hospital.

“We were immensely privileged to have had her leadership, her loyal support and commitment, and her zest and zeal for our hospital.”

Baroness Wall died on January 25, deputy chairman Simon Lloyd will assume the role of acting chairman.