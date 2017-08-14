Milton Keynes hospital reveals its £50million plans

Milton Keynes Hospital bosses have revealed details of their £50million plans for a new cancer treatment centre, radiotherapy centre, and multi-storey car park.

In an exclusive interview with the Citizen, chief executive Joe Harrison, pictured, said the project would transform the northern third of the site, as he promised a hospital “fit not just for today but for 21st century healthcare”.

He said: “It’s all recognition that Milton Keynes is growing faster than almost anywhere else in the country.

“But while our cancer services have grown exponentially over the last few years, we have had recognition from patient surveys that those services aren’t necessarily as good as they should be.

“Meanwhile our healthcare needs are changing everywhere, and we need 21st century health facilities.”

The cancer centre is being largely funded by Milton Keynes Council and the charity Macmillan Cancer Support.It is due to open in 2019.

Money for the car park will either come from the hospital’s own funds or through a commercial loan, which is possible as car parking will create revenue for the hospital.

The one part of the three-pronged plan which does not yet have a start date is the radiotherapy centre.

This will be run by Oxford University Hospitals Trust but will be based at Milton Keynes.

Professor Harrison said: “If you’re a cancer patient living in Milton keynes your previous choices were to go to Oxford or to Northampton.

“That’s a pretty gruelling journey when you’re going through that sort of treatment, and you’d be stopping to go to the bathroom two or three times each way.

“There is a facility at Linford Wood, and we work with Oxford to ensure some of our patients go there, but this new facility will mean there’s local facilities at our hospital, so Milton Keynes patients will not have to travel too far.”

He added: “There will be lots of natural light into the garden centre, with gardens outside it, and a courtyard within.

“A lot of cancer treatment is spent sitting down. It’s not a pleasant experience but we want it to be the best possible place to go through it.”

