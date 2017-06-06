Milton Keynes hotel seeks its own MK50

A Milton Keynes hotel is launching a search for someone with the initials MK who is celebrating their 50th birthday like the town itself.

The Campanile Hotel in Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes, has vowed to treat ‘the chosen one’ and a friend to a free three-course meal and a piece of cake inside their restaurant to celebrate their own birthday.

The gesture is to mark Milton Keynes commemorating its own 50th milestone.

As part of the year-long celebrations, a memory board is also being set-up at the main entrance of the hotel for people to share their favourite photos of Milton Keynes from yesteryear.

Ashish Gupta, general manager at the Campanile Hotel said: “Milton Keynes is renowned for its forward-thinking and innovation, so we wanted to come up with a clever idea of our own.

“While it’s a fairly niche criteria we’ve laid out, we think there will be a considerable number of people that tick all the boxes.

“That said, there’s only one spot available and it is first come first served, so we’d urge people to act fast!

“Entries are open to anyone and everyone, just as long as they will be 50 years old and have the correct initials.”

Those who qualify for the offer can contact the hotel by calling 01908 649 819. Proof of ID and date of birth will be asked for upon arrival.