Milton Keynes Hub denies binning rough sleepers’ beds

Management at The Hub have denied they throw away rough sleepers’ possessions.

A restaurant worker confronted one of the management team when she saw him stuffing a homeless man’s sleeping bag and tent into a bin bag.

“I explained to him that it was stuff belonging to a homeless man who would freeze to death without it... He told me he was throwing it away,” said the worker, who grabbed the black sacks off the man and stowed them in her restaurant until the rough sleeper returned.

A Hub spokesman said it was policy to gather up belongings and “keep them safe” until they are claimed.

“We’re aware so many individuals are without a warm and dry place to sleep. We fully support any cause that will combat this problem.”