Milton Keynes International Festival wins European award

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival has been honoured with the prestigious EFFE Label 2017-2018 as one of Europe’s most ‘remarkable festivals’.

At an event in Germany last week, the 2017-2018 results were announced by the International Jury chaired by Sir Jonathan Mills.

EFFE - Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe - is Europe’s Label for remarkable festivals initiated by the European Festivals Association.

Designed to embrace Europe as an idea of community, reciprocal understanding and responsibility, the association connects festivals that are deeply committed to the arts, their communities and Europe with international audiences.

Milton Keynes’ biennial Festival was assessed and scored by 95 experts prior to going before the International Jury.

“The Festival has grown its artistic programme to embrace its local infrastructure, landscape and communities to extend its ambition and relevance to international issues and embrace innovative artistic engagement,” they said in a collective statement.

Geoff Snelson, director of Strategy and Futures for Milton Keynes Council said:

“It’s great news that the International Festival has received this accolade from the influential European Festivals Association. It is deserved recognition of the international quality of our Festival and the talented team at The Stables who are its driving force. The award will give further momentum to Milton Keynes’ bid to become European Capital of Culture in 2023.”