Milton Keynes intu announces half term fun

February half term is fast approaching and there is plenty to keep the little ones happy at intu Milton Keynes.

This year, intu went straight to the source and asked their youngest visitors what they wanted to do and learn this year. With this in mind, creative cooking themed workshops became the theme for this year’s free half term activities.

Activities available will include a world food creation station which will teach children about foods from around the world, a dessert making workshop and a ‘what’s in the box’ challenge, allowing children to guess what ingredients are using just their hands, plus much more!

Join the intu team in the Kids Club area outside Debenhams for free cooking themed fun all week from the 11- 19 February including colouring, hands on workshops and educational activities.