Milton Keynes intu supports Dementia Awareness Week

intu Milton Keynes will be supporting Dementia Awareness Week on Friday, raising awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Alzheimer’s Society is asking people to come together to unite against dementia, forgetting their differences to help urgently find a cure, improve care and offer support and understanding during Dementia Awareness Week.

With 2,192 people living with dementia in Milton Keynes, the Alzheimer’s Society approached the local people and businesses asking them to unite and show their support by running events throughout the week.

On Friday, everyone is invited to intu Milton Keynes for the Linking of Hands which will be held outside Waterstones at 11am. There will also be musical entertainment from 10.30am – 1pm and an information stand available all day.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said, “We are calling on all of our retailers and shoppers to join the intu team to support Dementia Awareness Week with the Linking of Hands. Dementia affects so many families that it is a pleasure to be able to show our support and host the Linking of Hands event. We hope lots of people will join us at 11am on Friday and together stand up to this disease.”