Milton Keynes is ‘the best new performing town for property price growth’

Award-winning housebuilder Crest Nicholson has welcomed the news that Milton Keynes, now celebrating its 50th Birthday, has been identified as the best performing new town for property price growth over the last 30 years.*

New towns generally have seen house prices go up by 32% over the last 10 years, increasing by just over £55,500, from £173,337 in 2006 to £228,902 in 2016.*

New research shows that since 1986, property prices in Milton Keynes have surged by 601% to reach £309,415 on average, making it Britain’s top-performing new town over the last three decades.* Great news for Oakgrove Village residents and potential buyers.

Current 1&2 bedroom apartments at Oakgrove Village are priced from £193,000; just £154,400 with Help to Buy.

Oakgrove Village is a thriving community boasting a Waitrose, a dental practice, a Metro Bank and a Costa Coffee. Ideally situated in the catchment area of high-achieving local secondary, Oakgrove School, and the on-site primary of the same name, Oakgrove Village is a real draw for young families to set up home.

Marcus Evans, sales and marketing executive at Crest Nicholson, said: “We are delighted to celebrate 50 years since the start of Milton Keynes. The new town is a fantastic success story and continues to draw interest from far and wide.

“Oakgrove Village has seen tremendous interest since launch and it is no surprise to see property values continue to rise. The area offers great value to fist time buyers, families, down-sizers and investors alike.

“Crest Nicholson is also proud to have played a key role in Milton Keynes’ wider development, from our involvement in The Hub, Cavendish Grange, Oakgrove Village and the future Campbell Park development.”