Milton Keynes is the ‘fourth most relaxed’ city in the country

A new study by TotallyMoney.com, which investigates UK’s most stressed cities, has ranked Milton Keynes as the fourth most relaxed.

Doncaster was the most chilled, followed by York and Oxford.

At the other end of the scale, London ranks as the UK’s most stressed city.

It has the longest average commute times from the UK’s most expensive homes to jobs which require the most overtime.

Noting Milton Keynes’ position, the survey said: ‘Job growth is healthy in the Buckinghamshire town of Milton Keynes, and crime rates are the lowest in the country.

As a result, the ‘new town’ of MK rates really low for stress levels, despite longer-than-average commutes.’