Milton Keynes is the ‘new build property capital’

Milton Keynes is Britain’s top location for the highest concentration of new build properties outside of London.

Zoopla analysed data to reveal which areas of Britain are home to the highest concentration of new build properties as a share of all property sales.

New homes account for more than a third (33.2 per cent) of property sales in the area.

Milton Keynes is closely followed by Crewe, which joins Middlesbrough in Teeside as one of only two areas in Northern England to have made it into the top 10, and the Greater London town of Ilford in third place.

Regionally, the research also reveals that the highest concentration of new build homes are found in Southern England (five of the top 10) and The Midlands (three of the top 10), with only Crewe and Middlesbrough representing Northern England at the top of the table.

Zoopla spokesman Lawrence Hall said: “New housing sales account for one in 10 property sales each year but this varies across the country. These new findings give us a useful overview of where new builds are most common around the country, outside of London. Clearly, areas such as Milton Keynes are benefiting from new investment by developers.

“While there is a correlation between a large proportion of new builds and higher property price growth, new homes are typically developed in areas of high demand, which has already contributed to a rise in property values.”