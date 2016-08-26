Milton Keynes jewellers is giving couples a chance to win wedding rings worth £2k

A Milton Keynes jewellers is giving loved-up locals the chance to win a pair of wedding rings worth £2,000 – in return for a snap of their proposal.

Beaverbrooks on Midsummer Arcade is calling on local couples to share their ‘engagement selfie’ after finding that 42 per cent of millennials capture the special moment to share with friends and family on social media.

Gemma Moore, store manager at Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes, said: “Engagements are becoming almost as important as the big day itself. It’s not only picking the perfect ring that counts for couples but also the location, atmosphere and little details that mean a lot to them that really make a proposal special.

“The rise in social media means that proposals are documented in a way we’ve never seen before. While the ring is still the key focus, couples are going above and beyond to make their engagement memorable and shareable.”

The family-run jewellers found 87 per cent of posing partners said it was important for them to look good in their engagement selfie – 53 per cent of women even had their hair done for the occasion, 47 per cent had their nails done and 34 per cent bought a new outfit.

Celebrating the new trend, Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes is showcasing this passion for detail by offering local couples the chance to win a pair of wedding rings worth £2,000.

Loved-up pairs simply need to post their #engagementselfie to @beaverbrooksthejewellers on Instagram or @beaverbrooks on Facebook and Twitter before September 23.

For more information on the competition and to see a gallery of eight different types of engagement selfies identified by Beaverbrooks, visit: beaverbrooks.co.uk/picture-perfect-proposal