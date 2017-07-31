Milton Keynes job club offers support with mental health issues

The YourMK Job Club has responded to a report showing that more unemployed people are suffering from mental health problems.

A report by the UK Council for Psychotherapy said that rates of severe anxiety and depression among unemployed people have gone up by more than half.

Fifteen-per-cent of unemployed people said they suffered from severe or extreme anxiety or depression - an increase from 10% four years ago.

Over the last year over 180 people have used the dedicated YourMK Job Club service that specialises in providing targeted support to people who suffer from poor mental health but want to work.

This includes tailored one to one support with a focus on the barriers and challenges of mental ill health and the impact on work.

The service is very successful, with more than a third of clients gaining permanent employment or a qualification in the last year. Kevin is a client of the service.

He said “I was a chef in Australia, but struggled with anxiety and depression when I came to the UK and ended up in hospital.

“When I was discharged I was supported by the YourMK Job Club. They gave me advice and guidance, and helped practically with stuff like my CV, training and interview skills.

“They also helped me think about what I really wanted to do. Now, with their support I’ve been successful in getting a job as a support worker for others who have mental health problems and I plan to go to college in a few years.”

David Gleeson is the managing director of YourMK: “We have always been clear that regeneration is about much more than buildings,” he said.

“Our Job Club team do an excellent job supporting individuals back into work; and helping those in work who also need support. This benefits them financial and psychologically”.