Milton Keynes kickboxers will represent GB at international tournament

Following the GB karate and kickboxing trials last week, four students from ‘Total Dojo’ in Bletchley have been picked to represent Britain.

Kelly Haynes, Sam Greenfield, Jo Zolo and Max Fogg were all selected to fight for Great Britain in the trials held in Birmingham on January 21.

The athletes will fight their opponents in Athens at the Olympic Stadium in May.

Single mum and fighter Kelly, said: “We are lucky to have amazing coaches and support at our gym , we all intend to prepare and train hard for the upcoming tournament and hope to bring home some world titles.

“I have intense training camps, which will means one time away from my son Archie, this will be so mentally challenging to be away from my little boy, but this year I’m putting every into my training to be the best I can be.”