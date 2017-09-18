Milton Keynes lady braves fire walk for MS Therapy Centre

Some people might get cold feet about taking on a scary challenge – but not Bron Webster. The Aspley Heath mum is braving a firewalk to raise money for a multiple sclerosis charity

Bron, who has MS herself, will be walking across burning hot wood embers in a bid to raise £1,150 for the Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre. It’s her first charity challenge since abseiling down a 13-storey building 20 years ago.

‘I’m a bit nervous because my MS means I can be a little slow walking – and obviously I want to do it as quickly as possible. My husband thinks I’m mad, but my 10-year-old daughter loves that I do crazy things like this despite my illness.’

Bron, 46, who suffers with reduced mobility and chronic fatigue, travels to the centre regularly for physiotherapy and specialist therapy APS, which uses micro-currents to reduce pain. The centre also has MS nurses, counsellors, dieticians, a special gym and complementary therapies like reflexology and shiatsu massage.

‘It’s an amazing place and the help and support I’ve received has been invaluable. The centre survives on donations so I really hope I reach my fund-raising goal. Firewalking was never on my bucket list – but it’s going to be a really awesome feeling when I’ve done it.’

The charity firewalk takes place this Saturday, September 23 at the Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre, 155 Barkers Lane, Bedford. There will be a BBQ and bar for supporters from 8pm.

* To sponsor Bron, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BronWebster