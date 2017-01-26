Milton Keynes loses post office during planning fiasco

Planning chaos surrounding the redevelopment of a town’s eyesore has been blamed for residents losing their much-needed post office.

Wolverton Co-op will quit the town’s controversial Agora centre in April and close its in-store post office.

Bosses admit the “uncertainty” over the future of the Agora is to blame.

After a two-year battle, MK developer Neil Hollingworth from Brickhill Estates was granted permission to transform the ugly centre into a complex of 100 flats and shops.

The majority of townspeople, including local council, are happy for the plan to go ahead, says the town council.

But at the 11th hour,a Londondeveloper called TOWNhas stepped in.

TOWN boss, Jonny Anstead, said he was in “ongoing dialogue” with the Agora landlord about acquiring the site.

Meanwhile the Co-op has announced it will close on April 8.

A spokesman said: “The lease has expired on our store...coupled with uncertainty about the future development of the site, we have taken the decision to close.”

Town councillor and resident Hilary Saunders said: “The Co-op, and particularly the post office, will be a terrible loss. It probably stems from the delays that have been put in the way of Neil Hollingworth and his plans.

“The decision to close is taken with great reluctance. It is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues and every effort is being taken to help find alternative positions.”