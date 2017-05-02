Milton Keynes love birds, 76 and 70, get hitched

Love was in the air at Magdalen House in Stony Stratford today when guests gathered to celebrate the wedding of residents Patricia, 76, and Carl, 70.

The pensioners have proved age is no barrier when it comes to true love, since meeting at the council sheltered housing scheme last year.

They hit it off immediately, and it was Patricia who popped the question.

They tied the knot at Fenny Stratford Registrar’s Office in front of a handful of family witnesses, before celebrating at Magdalen House with friends and family.

Local lady Pat is a lifelong Stony Stratford/Wolverton resident, and moved to Magdalen House in 2012.

She has seven children, 20 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren with another on the way.

Father-of-two Carl is originally from Crewe, but came to MK for work in 1984 – having cycled for 18 hours to get here.

He moved to Magdalen House in 2016 and says it’s the best thing that’s happened to him.

“I haven’t looked back since moving here” he said. “Everyone is so friendly and sociable. I didn’t expect to find a wife but that’s been the icing on the cake.”

Talking about her new husband, Patricia said: “Anyone who knows Carl knows he has a great sense of humour, he can make anyone laugh. He’ll never change.

“We’ve had a fantastic day celebrating our wedding with our family and friends.”

The popular couple, who take turns calling the bingo for fellow residents at Magdalen, will enjoy a short honeymoon in Lowestoft before returning to celebrate Patricia’s oldest daughter’s 60th birthday.

It seems age is no barrier to love in MK with eight couples over 70 having married at Fenny Stratford Registrar’s Office already this year. It is understood that Patricia and Carl are only the second couple from the council’s sheltered housing schemes to have married.