Milton Keynes love story has tragic end

Odeon cinema bosses made a little boy’s dying wish come true by giving him a first ‘date’ with the girl he loved.

Aiden Selleck, nine, took devoted Libby Tucker-Spiers to a private preview of the film Sing on his ninth birthday last week.

Staff at The Sofa Company, in Bletchley, even wheeled in a sofa so the child sweethearts could sit together.

Days later, on Sunday, Aiden passed away tragically but peacefully at his Conniburrow home.

“He’d been so brave and been fighting cancer for so long. We knew he was reaching the end, but it was like he was determined to hang on for his birthday and his first date,” said Libby’s mum Charlie.

Aiden’s battle touched the hearts of fellow Dons fans, who are hoping to honour his memory with a 60 second round of applause in the ninth minute of the home game against Bolton.

But it was the little boy’s love story that hit headlines over the entire world after it was revealed in the Citizen.

He and11-year-old Libby were soulmates who were convinced they would one day marry. When Aiden was diagnosedwith kidney cancerin 2015,Libby vowed to help him fight.

When gruelling chemotherapy caused his hair to fall out, faithful Libby became a real-life Rapunzel, and had her waist-length blonde locks chopped off.

Part of the cash she raised paid for an ‘after-chemo’ party at the Dons’ stadium.

“It was a true love story. But the ending is simply tragic. Aiden was an amazing boy and everybody will miss him terribly,” said Charlie.