Milton Keynes man accused of rape released from custody

A man accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 years has been released from custody.

A judge granted Andrew Bland, 26, conditional bail at a Crown Court hearing yesterday (August 31).

Bland, of Hyland House in Bristol, was remanded in custody after he was charged with raping an underage girl in Milton Keynes, July this year.

He has not entered a plea and Judge Francis Sheridan granted his defence team’s application to release him on conditional bail at the preliminary hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Bland, formerly of Fishermead Avenue, Milton Keynes, who did not attend the hearing on Wednesday, was released on bail to return to the court for a plea, trial and preparation hearing on September 26.

His bail conditions were to not contact prosecution witnesses, live and sleep at his address in Bristol, not to contact anyone under the age of 16 years and not to enter Buckinghamshire unless attending court.