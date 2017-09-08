Milton Keynes man attacked by 4 offenders wielding baseball bats and hockey sticks

Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault which took place in Wolverton, Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred on Sunday (september 3) in a car park in Woburn Road at about 7.10pm.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was assaulted by four men who hit him using baseball bats and hockey sticks. They spoke in Urdu during the attack.

The victim sustained swelling to his arms, bruising and scratches to his back and a bleed to his ear.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

It is believed that the assault was targeted.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Maylin, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This assault has left the victim requiring hospital treatment, and I am keen to talk to anyone who has any information which could help our investigation.

“I believe that there was a running club which went past the area at the time of the offence, so I would like to speak to anyone from that group who witnessed the incident.

“If you have any details relating to this offence, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

> A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have both been released under investigation.