Milton Keynes man charged as part of group after boy is shot

A man from Milton Keynes has appeared in court as part of a 12 strong gang charged with crimes ranging from conspiracy to supply cocaine, causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.
The group appeared in Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, November 14, where they all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
The names and charges of all 12 men in the group:
Thomas Glen SMITH, 26, from Milton Keynes
Charged with: Conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Alfred James DAVIS, 47, from Wellingborough
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Robert Alexander DAVIS, 36, from Burton Latimer
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Nathan HADFIELD, 26, from Burton Latimer
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent, two counts of attempted murder
Billy Joe HARROD, 36, from Cambridgeshire
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
John Shane HOLMES, 35, from Peterborough
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Fred HOLMES, 29, from Stevenage
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Shane JELLEY, 30, from Kettering
Charged with: Conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Nathan John MILNE, 38, from Kettering,
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Adam Daniel PANTHER, 26, from Kettering
Charged with: Conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Lee Michael PRICE, 33, from Cambridgeshire
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
Leroy SMITH, 29, from Corby
Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent
The crimes are reportedly related to an incident on July 10, 2016, when a 17-year-old boy was shot at a travellers site in Braybrooke, Northamptonshire.
The group will be tried in court on March 12, 2018.
