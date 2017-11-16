Milton Keynes man charged as part of group after boy is shot

A man from Milton Keynes has appeared in court as part of a 12 strong gang charged with crimes ranging from conspiracy to supply cocaine, causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

The group appeared in Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, November 14, where they all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

The names and charges of all 12 men in the group:

Thomas Glen SMITH, 26, from Milton Keynes

Charged with: Conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Alfred James DAVIS, 47, from Wellingborough

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Robert Alexander DAVIS, 36, from Burton Latimer

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Nathan HADFIELD, 26, from Burton Latimer

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent, two counts of attempted murder

Billy Joe HARROD, 36, from Cambridgeshire

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

John Shane HOLMES, 35, from Peterborough

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Fred HOLMES, 29, from Stevenage

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Shane JELLEY, 30, from Kettering

Charged with: Conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Nathan John MILNE, 38, from Kettering,

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Adam Daniel PANTHER, 26, from Kettering

Charged with: Conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Lee Michael PRICE, 33, from Cambridgeshire

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

Leroy SMITH, 29, from Corby

Charged with: Conspiracy to cause wounding with intent

The crimes are reportedly related to an incident on July 10, 2016, when a 17-year-old boy was shot at a travellers site in Braybrooke, Northamptonshire.

The group will be tried in court on March 12, 2018.