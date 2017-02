A man from MK has been charged after sending threatening messages via Facebook.

Kevin James Davies, 45, of Spoonley Wood was charged with one count of sending a communication of an offensive nature contrary to the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

The charge relates to a message posted on Facebook on Sunday (January 29), which threatened a member of the public.

Davies has been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on February 28.