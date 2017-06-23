Milton Keynes man charged for stabbing victim in arm, chest and leg

A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in MK.

Lee Thompson, 35, of Penshurst Crescent, Ashland, was arrested on Wednesday and was charged yesterday with one count of wounding with intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The charge is in connection with an incident in Horners Croft, Wolverton, at around 10pm on Tuesday (June 20) in which a man sustained injuries to his chest, arm and leg.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Thompson was remanded to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was further remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 24.