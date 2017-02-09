Milton Keynes man charged over racist attack in which woman lost unborn twins

A man has been charged with an alleged attack in which a woman lost her unborn twins.

David Gallacher, 37, of no fixed abode, is charged with one count of assault causing ABH, one count of assault by beating, two counts of racially/religiously aggravated assault, and three counts of assaulting a constable.

The charges relate to two incidents.

The first was on Saturday, August 6, 2016, when two victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, were assaulted and racially abused by a man near the Co-op on Water Eaton Road in Bletchley. The second charge relates to an incident in September when three police officers were assaulted as they arrested a man.

Gallacher has been bailed to appear at MK Magistrates’ Court on March 14.