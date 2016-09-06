Milton Keynes man charged with burglary and weapon offences

Iain Saunders, 21, was charged on Friday (September 2) for burglary and theft, threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article, and possession of ammunition for a shotgun when prohibited for five years.

Saunders of North 10th Street, Central Milton Keynes,

The charges are in relation to a burglary on August 31 at a house in Lockwood Chase, Oxley Park and an attempted robbery on July 6 when Saunders threatened a person with a blade in Furzton Local Centre.

Saunders was remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was further remanded and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 3.