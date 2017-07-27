Milton Keynes man charged with Wolverton GBH

A man has been charged with GBH following an incident in Wolverton.

Lee Thompson, aged 36, of Penshurst Crescent, Ashland, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (July 24), charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at the same court on October 16.

The charge is in connection with an altercation between two men which took place at around 10pm on June 20 in Horners Croft. A 22-year-old man received injuries which required hospital treatment.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information in connection to it, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting incident reference 43170180619.