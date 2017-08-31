Milton Keynes man comforted tiny child in horror MI crash

A passer-by has told how he comforted a trapped five-year-old girl for up to an hour amid the bodies of her family members in a horror crash that killed eight people.

Brett Smith, 36, was travelling home to MK in a taxi after a bank holiday night out when he saw the carnage on the M1 at Newport Pagnell.

With emergency services still on their way, he rushed to help at the scene he described as a “war zone”.

A minibus taxi taking a family to Eurostar for a dream holiday had been squashed flat between two lorries.

Six men and two women were killed and another three suffered life-threatening injuries in what was the worst motorway crash for 24 years.

Former Stantonbury Campus student Brett (pictured) heard the little girl crying for help inside the minibus and held her hand to comfort her.

“She was just traumatised... I could see her face to face. I still see her now when I close my eyes.”

Brett promised the terrified child a McDonald’s when the fire service turned up and gave her his jacket to keep her warm.

The emergency services recognised his bond with the little girl and left him to comfort her while they cut through the wreckage.

Brett said: “I really feel for the family. There were so many members in one vehicle.”

The family were en route to Europe in the early hours of Saturday morning with relatives visiting from India.

This week the drivers of both lorries were charged with causing death by dangerous driving. One of them is also charged with drink driving.