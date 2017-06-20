Milton Keynes man cycles to success in the London to Brighton bike ride

Around 14,500 cyclists united together in the fight against heart disease at the weekend, for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) legendary London to Brighton Bike Ride.

One of those in the saddle was 64-year-old Olney resident Peter Tull.

Peter decided to take on London to Brighton after discovering a love for cycling. He only took it up as a hobby last year and has done two rides to raise money for the BHF in that time.

Peter said: “Cycling the London to Brighton Bike Ride was such an incredible experience. Because it’s a challenge and not a race the day was all about the atmosphere and it felt like a really momentous occasion. There’s no event that can compare.

“You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the day when you pedal alongside 14,500 people all riding for the same cause. Heart disease affects so many of us and the BHF’s vital research is leading the fight against it. I try to do something for the BHF each year and I am proud to have been part of the biggest annual fundraiser for the charity, helping to save more lives.”

The iconic event, sponsored by Tesco and Jaffa, saw thousands of riders get on their bikes to ride the 54 miles from Clapham Common through the Sussex countryside to cross the finish line at the Brighton seafront, to raise vital funds for the charity’s life saving research.

Now in its 42nd year, the London to Brighton Bike Ride is Europe’s oldest charity cycling event, and over the years has seen hundreds of thousands of cyclists pedaling over 41million miles, helping to raise nearly £70million for the BHF.

It is hoped around £2million will be generated for the BHF’s vital work from this year’s event. Heart and circulatory disease kills one person every three minutes in the UK – around 160,000 people each year.

Through the generosity of the public, the BHF is committed to funding half a billion pounds of ground-breaking research by 2020 to reduce the terrible burden of heart disease in the UK.

Shonali Rodrigues, head of events at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It’s been an absolutely unforgettable day and we cannot thank our riders enough for their incredible support and sheer determination to make it across the finish line.

“Heart disease is heartless. We have to do everything in our power to stop it in its tracks. By helping us fund more life saving research, each and every one of our riders today will help bring us closer to beating heart disease for good.”

Registration is now open for next year’s London to Brighton on 17 June 2018. For more information and to sign up now visit bhf.org.uk/L2B2018