Milton Keynes man dedicates first charity triathlon finish to his late wife

A Milton Keynes has completed his first triathlon in memory of his late wife.

Bharat Miangar, 57, from Middleton took on the cycling leg of the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon, with Sarah Betteridge on the swim, and Dinesh Tosar on the run.

The trio completed the course in an impressive two hours and five minutes.

Bharat took on the triathlon challenge as part of ongoing fundraising and support for blood cancer research charity Bloodwise.

His wife, Sangita was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Autumn 2009 after discovering a lump in her neck. She went on to receive chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant which put her into remission, but unfortunately, in Winter 2015, a routine blood test revealed she had myelodysplastic disorder, a disease in which the production of blood cells by the bone marrow is faulty.

This quickly developed into acute myeloid leukaemia, a particularly rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, and she required another stem cell transplant.

Three weeks after the transplant, Sangita contracted an infection and was hospitalised for 11 weeks, where she remained until sadly passing away on 14 December 2015.

“Since Sangita passed away I have dedicated myself to raising funds and awareness for blood cancer charities, including Bloodwise,” said Bharat.

“I heard about the Blenheim Palace Triathlon whilst cycling from London to Paris with Bloodwise last year, and it didn’t disappoint, it was so well organised and the support was terrific. Next up is the Great Wall of China Trek for Bloodwise with 20 friends and colleagues.”

Blenheim Palace Triathlon is set to raise £300,000 for Bloodwise this year, to be invested in research for better treatments and cures for blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

