Milton Keynes man escapes jail after being found guilty of indecent assault

A man charged as part of Operation Yewtree has been given a community order after he was found guilty of an indecent assault of a woman in the 1980s.

Geoff Wheeler, 71, of Milton Keynes Village was found guilty of one count of indecent assault on a female over 16 years old after a one-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The offence happened between May 1981 and September 1982.

Wheeler, who was convicted and sentenced on Monday (April 3) and must complete 50 hours unpaid work and must pay £150 compensation to the victim.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next five years.

Wheeler was found not guilty of four other counts of indecent assault against the same victim.

Wheeler was arrested as part of Operation Yewtree in May 2015 after officers received allegations from a woman that she had been sexually assaulted by Wheeler, whilst he was working at a BBC studio in Milton Keynes in the early 1980s.

Following an investigation, he was charged in July 2016 and convicted of the above offence.