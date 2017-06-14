Milton Keynes man given behaviour order after indecent and racially aggravated crimes

A 57-year-old man from MK man has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Christopher Travis, of no fixed address, was granted the CBO following convictions of indecent behaviour, fraud and racially aggravated disorder in Milton Keynes between April 5 and 7 this year.

The order will be in place for two years and means that Travis is prohibited from:

1. Being drunk or consuming alcohol in any public place in the government area of Milton Keynes

2. Entering the Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre including the Xscape

Travis appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

Investigating officer, PC Michelle Dempsey said: “This hopefully sends out a message that this kind of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Milton Keynes.

“I would also ask that if anyone witnesses any anti-social behaviour, it is reported to the local neighbourhood team via 101 or 999 in an emergency.”