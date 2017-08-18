Milton Keynes man given Criminal Behaviour Order

A Newport Pagnell man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order after fraudulently asking motorists for petrol money at a service station in Newport Pagnell.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Aldous Ivett, aged 38, of Browning Close, Newport Pagnell, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation at Milton Keynes Magistrates on Tuesday.

The order - which is in place for two years - means he is not allowed to attend the M1 service station at Newport Pagnell junction 14, including the car parks and the grounds of the Ramada Hotel.

Ivett approached members of the public at the Welcome Break service station at junction 14 of the M1 at Newport Pagnell on 4 January, May 29, June 26 and July 15 this year.

He said his vehicle had broken down on the motorway and that he needed petrol money to get home.

Ivett was arrested and charged on August 1.

Investigating officer, PC David Spencer said: “I am pleased that Aldous Ivett pleaded guilty to the offences against him and that a Criminal Behaviour Order has been put in place.

“The CBO prevents Ivett from visiting the M1 service station at Newport Pagnell junction 14, including the car parks and the grounds of the Ramada Hotel. It is an offence to breach a CBO.

“The victims in this case kindly gave money to Ivett because he claimed his vehicle had broken down, which was a lie.

“I hope this case deters anyone else from carrying out similar acts of fraud.”