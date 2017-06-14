Milton Keynes man jailed after DNA link to drugs

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to more than five years in jail after officers found cocaine and heroin in bushes in Milton Keynes.

Darren Levy of Haddon, Great Holm was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine and heroin) at Woolwich Crown Court last week following a five day trial.

He was sentenced on the same day to five years’ and six months’ on each count to run concurrently.

On October 24, 2016 police officers were searching bushes in a redway in Great Holm when they found a package containing 15.82g of cocaine and 10.3g of heroin with a total estimated street value of £3,380.

The package was forensically tested and Levy’s DNA was found on the package. He was subsequently arrested and charged on December 23, 2016.

Investigating officer detective constable Sarah Clement said: “Following a lot of hard work by officers this is a great result, and indicative of the robust approach under the Stronghold campaign into the pursuit and prevention of organised crime gangs and the commitment to protecting the communities in our region.”