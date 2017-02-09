Milton Keynes man jailed for burglary after breaking his ankles in an attempt to flee a property

A man from Milton Keynes has been sentenced to five years and two months in prison for burglary.

Shane Patrick Costello, 28, of no fixed address, attempted to rob the home of a retired man.

Costello appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday after he was found by a police dog in a nearby bush shortly after the burglary.

The burglary took place on August 9 last year, when Costello entered a home in Underwood Place, Oldbrook.

At the time of the offence, the retired homeowner was in the property and heard noises coming from the spare bedroom.

When he went to investigate, he came face-to-face with Costello.

Costello said words to the effect of “I’m not supposed to be here am I” before jumping out of the first floor window.

He was found shortly later hiding in a bush by a police dog.

Costello sustained two fractured ankles from the fall, but the homeowner was not injured.

Costello was on licence at the time of the offence, and was taking part in a voluntary tag scheme.

When checked, his tag showed that he had been inside the property at the time of the offence.

On August 31 last year, Costello was charged and remanded in prison.

At Tuesday’s court hearing, he entered a not guilty plea but was subsequently found guilty by a jury.

He was sentenced to five years and two months in prison.

DC Sarah Clement said: “Costello showed no respect for the victim when he entered his home, despite already being on a tagging scheme to prevent offending.

“Although nothing was stolen and the victim was not injured, he was understandably shaken by the whole incident. Costello will now no longer be able to offend within our communities.”