Milton Keynes man jailed for drugs and weapons offences

A Milton Keynes man has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for drugs and firearms offences.

Ryan Austin, aged 19, of Penn Road, Bletchley was convicted and sentenced at Oxford Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a prohibited weapon, one count of having a pointed blade in a public place, one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Austin was seen interacting with known drug users by officers in George Street Mews, Oxford on August 1.

When officers attempted to stop him, he ran away but was later stopped.

Officers found him to be in possession of 50 wraps of class A drugs, as well as a knife and a stun gun.

Investigating officer, sergeant Pete Neale said: “This is an excellent result for everyone involved in this investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring dangerous articles are taken out of circulation, reducing the incidences of drug related crime and ensuring widespread public safety.”