Milton Keynes man jailed for string of thefts over Christmas period

A man has been sentenced to two years and four months behind bars for handling stolen goods.

Phongphan Phiwphan, aged 26, of Thrupp Close, Castlethorpe, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday April 10, where he pleaded guilty to four counts of handling stolen goods and was sentenced at the same hearing.

The offences took place in Milton Keynes between December 22 last and January 7 this year, when four houses were broken into on Shepperton Close, Thrupp Close, Shackleton Place and South Street.

Several items were later recovered by police at his home and others had been sold on.

Phiwphan was arrested and charged on January 11.

Investigating officer PC Lisa Bartram said: “Phiwphan had no regard for the victims of these offences, which were committed during the Christmas period when the victims were away visiting family.

“They returned home to find that electronics and jewellery had been stolen from their homes, with some of the items having huge sentimental value that cannot be replaced.

“I believe this case sends a clear message that this kind of criminality will be robustly investigated to ensure that justice is done.”