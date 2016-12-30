Milton Keynes man sentenced for burglary, attempted robbery and possession of ammunition offences

A 21-year old man from Milton Keynes has been sentenced to a total of five years and three months’ imprisonment in connection with possession of ammunition, burglary and attempted robbery.

Iain Saunders, aged 21, of North Tenth Street was convicted and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery, one count of burglary and one count of possession of ammunition for a shotgun following a five year ban.

On Tuesday August 30 this year, Saunders entered a house at Oxley Park, Milton Keynes, when no one was home by an unknown point of entry. Once inside the property he stole items including ammunition for a shotgun.

On Wednesday July 6, Saunders entered the Premier Stores, Blackmoor gate in Milton Keynes and threatened a member of staff with a knife before leaning over the counter and grabbing the member of staff by their clothing. He demanded cash and cigarettes but left the store empty handed.

Investigating officer, Det Con Ian O’Bryne said, “This was a joint investigation involving detectives from both Force Crime and Local CID. The sentence given reflects the serious nature of the offences investigated and demonstrates Thames Valley Police’s commitment to dealing with knife related crime, thus reducing risk to those in the communities we serve.”