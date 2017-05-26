Milton Keynes man sentenced for exposure

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced after being convicted of exposing himself.

Paul Beale, of Meads Close, New Bradwell, was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

He was found guilty of one count of exposure following trial at the same court on 20 April 2017 by an unanimous jury, following trial.

During 2015 Beale took a 10-year-old boy fishing in New Bradwell, Milton Keynes. While alone with him he exposed himself to the boy.

At the hearing on Monday he was also ordered to attend 20 days of rehabilitative activities and was issued with a requirement to attend 30 days of accredited programmes. He was required to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years and required to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

He was charged with the offences in December 2016.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graeme Williams, from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “It took enormous courage for the victim to come forward with the details about what happened. He believed he was going to enjoy a hobby but was instead subjected to a sexual exposure by an adult.

“The court heard that Beale was ‘in complete denial’ and had an ‘unhealthy interest in sex’ and committed the offence against a young and vulnerable boy.

“While the victim will not forget what happened, I hope the conviction of Beale helps him to be able to move on from this frightening and distressing experience.”