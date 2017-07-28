Milton Keynes man sentenced to five years in jail for burglary offences

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been sentenced for burglary offences in Milton Keynes.

Domonic Fuller, aged 30, of Hatton, Tinkers Bridge pleaded guilty on Monday (July 24) to one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for the count of burglary and three years’ imprisonment for the attempted burglary. The sentences will run concurrently, making a total of five years’ imprisonment.

On July 1 2017 Fuller forced entry into a property in Lanercost Crescent, Monkston.He searched the house and then took electronic goods and jewellery.

On the same day, Fuller tried to gain access to another property in Lanercost Crescent, Monkston. He was caught on CCTV entering the back garden of the property, but also ringing the door bell and trying the front door handle. He failed to gain access to the property.

Fuller was arrested on July 20 2017 and charged a day later.

Investigating officer detective constable Edward Blackburn aid: “This is a very good result and I feel it gives a strong message if that you commit burglary against members of the Milton Keynes community we will investigate, we will arrest you and we will bring you before the courts for justice.

“We are aware of the impact that burglaries have on our communities and we will not tolerate people like Fuller who seek to carry them out.”