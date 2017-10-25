Milton Keynes man strives to build a better life for Ghana’s ‘forgotten children’.

A city civil engineer has ‘adopted’ 60 disabled children and is fighting to build them a better future in Ghana.

Gordon Redgrift made the first life-changing trip after watching a BBC2 documentary about the plight of the country’s forgotten youngsters.

“The government in Ghana gives no help at all to disabled children. It does not recognise them. And what is worse, often the parents don’t want anything to do their them. These children are just abandoned,” said Gordon, 57, who lives on Broughton.

He contacted a Ghanaian man, Barimah Antwi, who runs a rehabilitation centre in Offinso for 60 children and young people with disabilities.

Disabled himself after losing his arm in an accident, Mr Antwi teaches the youngsters life skills, dressmaking and shoemaking so they can support themselves in adult life. Their only alternative is begging on the streets.

Gordon discovered the centre was run on a shoestring and promptly pitched in to raise funds and offer help.

“There are children with missing limbs and children with mental challenges. They have all been rejected by their parents through poverty,” he said.

He has just returned from overseeing a project to bring fresh water to the children, paying for a bore hole to be drilled and a huge water tank installed. He has also built six toilets and his next project is to build a proper kitchen to replace the primitive and unhygienic facilities. This will cost around £12,000.

Gordon is setting up a charity called ADDO (Action, Disability, Development, Offinso) and is appealing for donations.

ADDO’s bank account number is 69089082 and the sort code is 08-71-99. The email is addo121uk@gmail.com