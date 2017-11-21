Milton Keynes martial arts expert and dad of two in tragic life or death fight

A ‘fighting fit’ martial arts coach is the subject of a poignant appeal after being diagnosed with deadly stomach cancer.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Black belt Karol Komorski, 39, has always led an ultra healthy lifestyle, never smoking or abusing alcohol and scarcely going a day without exercising.

But last month the Newport Pagnell dad-of-two was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer which has spread to the peritoneum.

“Karol was always full of life and cancer took this away from him within a week. He lost 10 kg in this time and he is visibly weaker every day,” said his wife Anna.

“We cannot afford to lose such a caring husband, father and friend. We must fight.”

NHS doctors say the cancer is in operable and the chances of survival are slim.

“But Karol has been a fighter all his life. He is not going to give up now against the hidden enemy of cancer,” said fellow Milton Keynes martial arts expert Peter Mogridge.

Anna has sought out alternative treatments and plans to take her husband all over the country to see specialists.

She has launched a funding bid on www.gofundme.com/fightforkarol to raise £20,000 towards the cost.

Peter and other friends are also organising a fundraising ‘Meeting of the Masters’ day featuring top martial arts experts. It is on December 3 at Total Dojo in Bletchley from 10am to 4.30pm.