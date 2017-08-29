Milton Keynes mascots make a moo-ve to the theatre

Every good company deserves a mascot, and Milton Keynes Theatre has unveiled their newest member of the team, Uddele the Panto Cow!

Following a social poll asking the public to decide her name, local mascots from across MK were invited to the theatre to share the spotlight and meet the new addition as she hosted a tea party and took them on a tour of the venue.

The event saw many familiar faces attending, with Gully Mouse (Gulliver’s Land), Pucky the Polar Bear (MK Lightning), Chief Monkey Charlie (MK Safari), Florence Moo (Willen Hospice) Twirl & Twizzle (360 Play) M & K (centre:mk) and Mr OG (Krispy Kreme).

“We are thrilled with the response we’ve been seeing since we announced our new mascot,” said Cara Warrick, marketing & communications manager.

“Uddele is going to be a great addition to the theatre, we look forward to taking her out and about in MK, and introducing her to her new home.”