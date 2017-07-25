Milton Keynes Mayor takes a close look at new eyewear store

The second UK branch of Acuitis opened at centre:mk on Friday, and Milton Keynes Mayor David Hopkins was among the first to give the store a close inSPECtion.

Councillor Hopkins tried on glasses from the wide choice of frames with the help of celebrated eyewear artist, Frederic Beausoleil, who is renowned for his passion of selecting only the most exquisite but unusual materials to create unique frames that you won’t find anywhere else.

“We welcome another retail business to centre.mk and we’re particularly flattered that Acuitis has chosen Milton Keynes as the first town outside London to host one of their stores,” Cllr Hopkins said.

“We are thrilled with the location at centre.mk, Milton Keynes has a great vibe and mix of people – we’re looking forward to introducing them to our unique Acuitis style,” added Acuitis UK managing director, Diane Newman,