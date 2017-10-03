Milton Keynes Mayor takes part in making commemorative MK50 coin for charity auction

Milton Keynes Mayor David Hopkins helped make a limited edition coin to commemorate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday.

The special coin was designed and hand-crafted by The Goldsmithy, based in Stony Stratford for its charity fundraising evening on Thursday 19 October.

The coin, along with five other specially made pieces will be auctioned to raise money for Willen Hospice.

The goldsmiths and watchmakers will host two ticket times at their workshop in O’dells Yard – one from 6pm – 7.30pm, and another from 7.45pm – 9.15pm.

Tickets are £5, all of which will be donated to Willen Hospice.

Guests will enjoy a glass of bubbly on arrival as they explore some of the bespoke jewellery pieces’ father and son; Glenn and Paul Chapman have created in the years.

The event will have a live demonstration, showing the making processes; from melting metal and soldering, to skilfully shaping a ring. Two members from the audience will also get the chance to have a go at the bench – something The Goldsmithy Ltd offer to customers having bespoke jewellery made.

Glenn Chapman, goldsmith and owner of The Goldsmithy Ltd comments: “Willen Hospice do such an incredible job taking care of others so we wanted to put on an evening to invite people to show what we do at The Goldsmithy and raise money for charity. We are very proud to be in Milton Keynes so have been designing a special, one-off coin to celebrate the town’s 50th birthday – which we hope will help raise more money for Willen Hospice.”

Mayor David Hopkins said: “I am thrilled to have been asked to add my mark to the 50th birthday coin. It’s such a fantastic way to celebrate Milton Keynes and its special year. I wish The Goldsmithy the best of luck for their evening and encourage residents to go and see what they do, have fun and help raise money for a great cause.”

Every guest attending will receive a complimentary voucher for a free clean and shine on a piece of their own beloved jewellery.

Tickets can be bought here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-goldsmithy-ltd-15038350698



The Goldsmithy ltd is a family run traditional goldsmiths based in the tranquil village of Stony Stratford since 2010. With father and son working at the benches, torches flickering and surrounded by hand tools of every shape and size gives you a glimpse behind the scene of this beautiful craft.