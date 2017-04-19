Milton Keynes media students team up with charity for support video

Media students from Walton High School have demonstrated their creativity by producing a video for the charity A Way With Pain.

The charity supports people suffering with constant clinical pain, something which blighted stage and television actress Sian Reeves for many years.

Sian, who is currently appearing with Joan Collins in the film The Time of Their Lives, is a patron of the charity.

She paid a visit to Walton High to thank the Y13 media students for their work in helping to promote the charity.

“The team all enjoyed working on the video and Sian gave us a good insight into the professional business of the film industry,” said Luke Siggers, who directed the film.

“We would like to thank the students and everyone at Walton High for their great work producing the video which delivers our message so powerfully,” added charity founder David Kelly.

“We are delighted to have Sian Reeves as our patron, not only for who she is but also because of her own personal experience, understanding and awareness of chronic pain.”

You can watch the Walton High video by visiting the Northants based charity’s website at http://www.awaywithpain.co.uk/