Milton Keynes MP enjoys fish, chips and chat at new business

MP Iain Stewart visited Vince’s Fish Bar in Ashland last week for fish, chips and a chat with local residents.

Mr Stewart met with owner Salvy Seminerio who has just opened the new fish and chip shop in Ashland near Stadium MK.

Iain with the staff at Vince's Fish Bar

After trying his hand at frying, Mr Stewart said: “I was delighted to meet with Salvy and his team. It is always encouraging to visit a new start up business, no matter how big or small, it shows MK continues to be a great place to live and work.

“I will admit I was a little slow at serving, I am lucky it wasn’t rush hour! I wish the team the very best of luck and I will certainly be visiting for a fish supper again very soon.”