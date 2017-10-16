Milton Keynes MP goes back to school

Mark Lancaster MP went back to the classroom to congratulate the staff at Jubilee Wood School for reaching the finals of the National TES School Awards for 2017.

The TES Awards, now in its ninth year, celebrates the extraordinary commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

Serving the communities of Fishermead, Oldbrook and south central MK, Jubilee Wood School are the only school in this region to use personal Chromebooks for children from Year 4 to Year 6. Using Google Classroom to link the home and school, the parents can see exactly what tasks their child is working on, which is transforming the children’s attitude to home learning.

Pupils are fully engaged, with the average child logging on to complete maths and English or topic work every day and more than once a day at the weekend.

Head teacher Tony Berwick said, “We recognise the challenges many of our children face day to day. The Chromebook project is making a difference and we know that children are more engaged in their learning and as a result they will perform better in national tests in the future.

Mark commented: “As finalists in the category of Digital Innovation/Ed Tech School of the Year, the staff have clearly embraced the technology that’s available and in doing so, have not only enhanced the learning opportunities for pupils, its created a stronger partnership between parents and staff.”